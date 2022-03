Basehor’s Gray Hawk Elementary School music teacher Madi Penfield recently asked citizens in the community to donate five-gallon plastic buckets to be used by students for drumming. Originally hoping for 30 buckets so that each student in a class could have one, a secondary goal was to collect an additional 30 buckets so each classroom in the school could have a bucket to use for emotional regulation throughout the day as needed. In the end, 70 buckets were received which will allow some buckets to be held in reserve as they are worn out over the years.

