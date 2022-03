GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden County man is behind bars after he’s accused of causing his 12-year-old nephew to die from a drug overdose. Troy Nokes’ nephew was found unresponsive on a school bus back in January and he died a few days later. Now prosecutors say Nokes was making fentanyl and he told his nephew to clean items that still had the drugs on them. Witnesses say the boy was not wearing gloves at the time.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO