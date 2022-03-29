ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Excellent all-around effort

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Gordon accumulated 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
ESPN

Doncic and Dallas face James and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (31-43, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (46-29, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and LeBron James meet when Dallas hosts Los Angeles. Doncic ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game and James leads the league averaging 30.1 points per game.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

2022-03-30 04:26:46 GMT+00:00 - Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan’s Honest Opinion On LeBron James Joining Dwyane Wade And Chris Bosh In Miami: “There’s No Way I Would Have Called Up Larry And Called Up Magic And Said ‘Hey Let’s Get Together And Play On One Team’.”

In 2010, LeBron James changed the NBA forever. In what was considered an unprecedented move, James teamed up with his close friends and fellow 2003 NBA Draft classmates Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, joining the Miami Heat after spending 7 difficult years in Cleveland. The move was criticized by many in the NBA, as it looked like James was taking the easy way out in his pursuit of an NBA championship.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Excellent shooting night in loss

Conley notched 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers. Conley provided a strong presence in the backcourt in the loss and continued his run of accurate shotmaking. Over the past five games, Conley has converted 51.9 percent of his shots with a three-point percentage of 40.3.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dazzles with career-high 33 points

Murray closed Monday's 123-120 win over the Rockets with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes. Murray was only a few rebounds shy of a triple-double, which was an interesting shift for the guard. His double-doubles usually complete with a double-digit rebound total, as he's one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Murray's prolific totals have helped the Spurs close the gap with the Lakers for the 10th spot in the West, so expect Murray to keep it rolling with a playoff spot to aim for.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
Reuters

Luka Doncic's triple-double leads Mavs over skidding Lakers

Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists through three quarters to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110 wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 33 points

Mitchell chipped in 33 points (12-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers. Mitchell was red-hot early in the game and helped the Jazz jump out to a 22-point lead heading into the second quarter, but Utah let the Clippers back into the game in the second half. Despite the loss, it was a nice bounce-back game for Mitchell, who suffered through one of his worst performances of the season in a loss against Dallas. Otherwise, Mitchell has been extremely reliable as a fantasy producer, with four performances of 30-plus points over the past six games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Nikola Vucevic double-doubles in loss to Knicks

Nikola Vucevic totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block, and two steals in the Bulls’ 109-104 loss to the Knicks on Monday. Vucevic scored 16.0 points in the Bulls’ loss to the Knicks contributing to every performance category of the stat-sheet in the process. His price point is significantly discounted given his recent pedestrian play, making him an attractive fantasy option to roster given his talent and tendencies to put together slate altering performances.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Available Tuesday

Gobert (leg) is available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gobert will return to the lineup following a one-game absence. This month, he's averaged 14.2 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 31.4 minutes.
NBA
numberfire.com

Evan Fournier (personal) upgraded to questionable for Knicks Wednesday

New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. The Knicks ruled Fournier out after he missed the morning shootaround for personal reasons, but he apparently has a chance to play on Wednesday night. Fournier scored just five points last game and he's shooting a woeful 25.5 percent from the floor over the last four contests. If Fournier does wind up sitting out Wednesday, Immanuel Quickley will likely replace him in the starting lineup. There would also be more scoring opportunities for R.J. Barrett and Alec Burks, with additional playing time falling to Miles McBride.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Third triple-double this month

Jokic logged 26 points (9-17 FG, 8-12 FT), 19 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 113-109 victory over the Hornets. Jokic recorded his first triple-double since March 7 in a win over the Warriors, and in fact, the reigning MVP has recorded double-doubles or triple-doubles in all but two appearances during the current month. He's averaging 29.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists across 14 March contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA

