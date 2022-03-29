Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Excellent all-around effort

Mitchell chipped in 33 points (12-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers. Mitchell was red-hot early in the game and helped the Jazz jump out to a 22-point lead heading into the second quarter, but Utah let the Clippers back into the game in the second half. Despite the loss, it was a nice bounce-back game for Mitchell, who suffered through one of his worst performances of the season in a loss against Dallas. Otherwise, Mitchell has been extremely reliable as a fantasy producer, with four performances of 30-plus points over the past six games.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO