Students at Beaufort County schools will have fresh produce grown locally by the Gullah Farms Cooperative in their cafeteria lunches, officials announced this week. The produce comes from a partnership between the school district, the cooperative and Sodexo, a company that provides food services to schools in the district, Sodexo officials said in a press release. The company worked with the cooperative to create the program, which lead to the involvement of Limehouse, the company’s regional produce distributor, to help with dispensing the crops to schools.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 16 DAYS AGO