ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russia to buy back $2 bln in Eurobond-2022 for roubles

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

March 29 (Reuters) - Russia will buy back $2 billion in outstanding sovereign Eurobonds maturing on April 4 and will pay the bondholders in roubles, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the Eurobonds would be bought at a price equivalent to 100% of their nominal value.

Bondholders should submit their requests to sell their holding to the National Settlement Depository between 1300 GMT on March 29 to 1400 GMT on March 30, the finance ministry said. (Reporting by Reuters)

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

383K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Related
Reuters

Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
POLITICS
Fortune

Russia’s stock market is back with a bang after a month offline—but with massive limits on who can sell

Fortune must-read: “Russia’s stock market prepares to finally reopen. Here’s how bad the sell-off was the last time traders faced such a historic shutdown“. Traders in Moscow breathed a huge sigh of relief as Russia's main stock exchange went live again on Thursday after nearly a month in shutdown mode. Russian stocks jumped by more than 10% in the opening hour, but in severely limited trading.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Eurobond#The Finance Ministry
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
WDIO-TV

Ukrainian aide: Russia no longer asking for surrender

A senior aide to Ukraine’s president says that Russia has softened its stance in the talks over a possible settlement. Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy chief of staff to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Tuesday that the talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives have become “more constructive” and Russia has changed tone and stopped airing demands for Ukraine to surrender — something Russia had insisted upon during earlier stages of talks.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's Putin sees 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine

March 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday some progress had been made in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, while the Kremlin said the conflict would end when the West took action to address Moscow concerns. At a Kremlin meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin said Western...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Russia blocks NY pension systems from dumping $300M in Moscow stocks

New York’s pension systems want to dump nearly $300 million invested in the Moscow stock market, but can’t because Russia has blocked foreigners from selling shares. Since Russia began its invasion and brutal attacks on Ukraine, the trustees of all five NYC employee pension systems have voted to divest from $185.9 million in Russian companies and securities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
Reuters

German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Italy seizes Russian billionaire Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A

BERGAMO, Italy, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian police have seized a superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, the prime minister's office said on Saturday, a few days after the businessman was placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The 143-metre (470-foot) Sailing Yacht A,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Germany mulls buying missile defence system after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Germany is considering buying a new missile defence system in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, chancellor Olaf Scholz has said."We need to be aware that we have a neighbour who is prepared to use violence to enforce their interests,” the German leader said, referring to Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. He did not give any details about the type of system his government could purchase.However, Andreas Schwarz, a politician belonging to Mr Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD), named the Israeli Arrow 3 system, which has the ability to take out long-range missiles, as a “good solution”. "We must protect...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

383K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy