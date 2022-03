SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has launched its $80 million construction season with plans for street, bridge, water and sewer system maintenance. Here is what you can expect over the next few months: Thor-Freya Corridor One of the first projects of the season is the reconstruction of the Thor-Freya corridor between Sprague and Hartson. This area experiences high...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO