OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after he was found unconscious while an infant girl was seen dangling out of the car window. Ogden City Police say Dominick Richard Ludwick, 25, is the suspect. The incident happened on Sunday near the area of 13th and Washington Blvd. in Ogden. Eyewitnesses say they […]

OGDEN, UT ・ 16 DAYS AGO