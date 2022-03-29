The O’Toole Chronicles: Batter Up

The Toronto Blue Jays may have finished fourth in the American League East while missing the playoffs last year, though it was the official arrival of their young core. Led by the sons of former major leaguers in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, the Blue Jays powered their way to 91 victories this past season. Toronto didn’t just sit back and retain the 2021 roster either, as they were active players in free agency and on the trade front. The club brought in starters Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi while resigning last year’s trade deadline acquisition, Jose Berrios. The Blue Jays also brought in a possible option for saves in Yimi Garcia. Toronto traded for third baseman Matt Chapman, adding some muscle to a lineup already filled with it. Despite these strong moves, the roster is not without its question marks. The bullpen pales in comparison to the starting rotation and the lineup. Who will work the ninth inning for Toronto in 2022? How will Gausman fare in his second stint in the AL East? Will Cavan Biggio ever put it together? These are just a few of the important questions facing Toronto as they look to take the next step in the American League. That said, here are the four biggest questions facing the Blue Jays ahead of the 2022 MLB season.

