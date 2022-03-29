ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The O’Toole Chronicles: Batter Up

By Kevin O'Toole
New Jersey Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently attended a spring training baseball game at the Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida. The stadium is home to the Baltimore Orioles, and on this day my favorite team, the New York Yankees, came to play. For those who have not experienced it, there is something so very cool...

newjerseyglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa breaks silence on Albert Pujols’ return to Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals gave their fans a massive wave of nostalgia when they announced the signing of veteran first baseman Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals, the franchise where he spent the first 11 seasons of his Hall of Fame career. The three-time MVP secured two World Series titles with the Cardinals, both of which were won alongside legendary manager Tony La Russa, currently the skipper of the Chicago White Sox. La Russa was asked about his former player making his return to where it all started. The White Sox manager reacted the way one might expect, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
MLB
NJ.com

UPDATE: Yankees’ latest Luis Severino revelation isn’t good news

UPDATE: The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Severino will throw a bullpen on Tuesday instead of starting against the Blue Jays on regular season because, according to manager Aaron Boone, he’s been experiencing some “general arm soreness. If Severino gets through his Tuesday bullpen feeling better, he’ll make a third and final spring start on Saturday and then make his first regular-season start a week later on April 9 against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
NJ.com

It’s World Series or bust for the Yankees

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has reached the playoffs in each of his first four seasons in the dugout. But he’s never made it past the American League Championship Series as the Yankees continue to look for their first World Series title since 2009.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
FanBuzz

The New York Mets Logo Has Some Secret Details Hidden in the City Skyline

The New York Mets are celebrating their 60th season in 2022, and the team the Amazins are fielding now is a far cry from the one that took the field in 1962. The inaugural season of New York Mets baseball still holds the record as the absolute worst, with Casey Stengel’s Metsies posting a 42-120 record as they limped to the finish line.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/28/22

NY Post | Dan Martin: Yankees general manager Brian Cashman stated that while he is not opposed to making any surprise additions to the roster, he is happy with what he has at this point. “Right now, we’re focused on what we have, to be honest,” said Cashman. “There’s nothing more to say at this point.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Shea Stadium#The New York Yankees#Major League Baseball#Grapefruit League
ClutchPoints

4 biggest questions facing Blue Jays in 2022 MLB season

The Toronto Blue Jays may have finished fourth in the American League East while missing the playoffs last year, though it was the official arrival of their young core. Led by the sons of former major leaguers in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, the Blue Jays powered their way to 91 victories this past season. Toronto didn’t just sit back and retain the 2021 roster either, as they were active players in free agency and on the trade front. The club brought in starters Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi while resigning last year’s trade deadline acquisition, Jose Berrios. The Blue Jays also brought in a possible option for saves in Yimi Garcia. Toronto traded for third baseman Matt Chapman, adding some muscle to a lineup already filled with it. Despite these strong moves, the roster is not without its question marks. The bullpen pales in comparison to the starting rotation and the lineup. Who will work the ninth inning for Toronto in 2022? How will Gausman fare in his second stint in the AL East? Will Cavan Biggio ever put it together? These are just a few of the important questions facing Toronto as they look to take the next step in the American League. That said, here are the four biggest questions facing the Blue Jays ahead of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
fantasypros.com

MLB Park Factors Overview (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

As the baseball regular season draws near, it’s the perfect time to look at the most influential ballpark factors around Major League Baseball. The park factors in most of the tables below are from our MLB Park Factors landing page, using the last three full seasons’ worth of stats.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

2022 MLB season calendar: All the important dates

When is MLB Opening Day, the All-Star Game and every other important date for the 2022 season?. Baseball season is right around the corner, with Opening Day just under a week away. After a lockout-filled offseason and what was seemingly two rounds of free agency, we’re ready to see the final product.
MLB
HometownLife.com

2022 Boston Red Sox World Series, win total, pennant and division odds

On July 2 last season, the Boston Red Sox won their eighth consecutive game and were 4½ games up in the American League East Division and playing .627 baseball (52-31). Though the Red Sox would scuffle a bit in July and August, they made the postseason as a 92-win wild card team. Boston advanced to the AL Championship Series, losing to the Houston Astros.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy