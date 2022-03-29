Web3 promises to put the internet into the hands of the people. Don’t believe the hype

The Internet we face today is vastly different from what it was just 10 years ago. How has the web evolved, and where is it going next? And why is all this so important? If history has taught us anything, then these changes will make a big difference in the future. The evolution of the Internet is often divided into three distinct stages: Web 1.0, Web 2.0 and Web 3.0. The Internet as it stands is really good in many ways, but there are some areas where we can do much better.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO