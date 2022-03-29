ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Street Outlaws racer Jason Cantu doesn't just drive cars for a living

By Celine Byford
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Cantu makes up one racer on Street Outlaw’s America’s List, but the truth is, he doesn’t just drive cars for a living. We have all the details on his career background, and found out he pretty much lives and breathes vehicles. The Discovery series takes...

Street Outlaws JJ Da Boss has eleven children and counting

Street Outlaws is the only show on our screens that shows us what really goes down on the streets, and racing fanatics get to see the ins and outs of the illegal street racing scene with their own eyes. JJ Da Boss is amongst the cast on the show, and...
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To Not Finishing On Sunday

Sunday was a tough day for Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver did not finish Sunday’s Cup Series race in Texas. Wallace lost a wheel during one of the turns on Sunday. This will likely result in a multi-race suspension for Wallace’s crew chief and other team members.
Financial World

NASCAR driver killed in highway crash!

NASCAR’s David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is currently in great grief, given the tragedy experienced by one of its drivers. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass posted the news on his Twitter profile; "Sad news from Texas Highway Patrol. DGR hauler driver Steven Stotts was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers John...
CarBuzz.com

9 Cars That Could Soon Be Scrapped In The US

Not every bright idea or product captures the imagination of the buying public and many that do fail to sustain a high level of success over several years. Research shows that nearly half of all new businesses fail within the first five years, and even wildly successful products like the BlackBerry smartphone saw a dramatic fall from grace a few years ago. These unpredictable fluctuations in what people desire spill over into the automotive sphere, too.
CarBuzz.com

Owner Spends $200,000 On Restomod, Will Be Lucky To Get $20,000 Now

The world of custom cars is filled with weird and wacky creations, and the beauty of it all is that you don't need tons of money to make your car stand out from the crowd. Sure, you can drop thousands of dollars on big brand names, but when it comes to classic cars, your own creativity and resourcefulness garners more respect. But what if you spend a ton of money on your build, and exhaust all of your creativity, and your car still comes out looking like a bag of dog vomit? You sell it for a massive loss and move on of course. This 1929 Ford Model A restomod pickup is the perfect example of someone with too much money and little vision, and is currently listed on eBay for $19,000 after the owner "spent $200,000 on the build." Thoughts and prayers buddy.
Motorious

Three Iconic American Muscle Cars Left To Rot

These cars were legends of their time with high performance and style to match and now wait for a rescuer to save them from abandonment. There are a few places in this world whose history and culture are best represented by what others might describe as junkyard material. Those who understand the past behind the historic relics know exactly what sentiment value is worth because they know what simple little things can represent. Classic cars, for example, are some of the most history-rich items to ever grace our fine world, as every piece of these vehicles represents a new facet of human innovation. Of course, that's precisely why people like us are willing to pay pretty ridiculous prices for a 30 or 40-year-old car. These vehicles are possibly the best-found examples of this to date.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Driver in pickup truck gets tossed by massive tornado, drives away

Wild video of a Texas driver getting tossed around by a massive tornado and then driving away went viral on Twitter on Monday, reaching over 2.6 million views by Tuesday morning. The footage, originally shared by Twitter user Brian Emfinger, shows a tornado ripping through a Texas town, sending tons...
Motorious

Where Is The Very First Ford Mustang?

After over 60 years of production, the Ford Mustang has become America’s favorite pony car but what happened to the first one ever made?. The Ford Mustang was an instant success in America because of its ability to combine a muscle car's incredible power and style with the lightweight chassis of a European sports coupe. While many American car enthusiasts think of the 'Stang as a muscle car, we all know that this thing was the start of something far more significant. That car sparked the pony car wars, eventually gaining the title of America's favorite performance car for nearly six decades. With such an incredible origin story, it is a ton of fun to look back on the past of this iconic pony car, but there is one question that most of us enthusiasts have wondered about for a while now. What happened to the very first Mustang?
Laredo Morning Times

NASCAR Champ Tony Stewart's $30M Ranch Is Most Expensive Home in Indiana

Even race car drivers need to slow down occasionally. For the three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, that meant relaxation at Hidden Hollow Ranch, a custom-built luxury property in his hometown of Columbus, IN. But now, Stewart has decided to motor away from the 415-acre hunting preserve, and it’s on the...
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
Motorious

1964 Pontiac Catalina Turns Up In Abandoned Forest Grave

After decades of sitting under roots and vines this car is ready to make another appearance on the road. Classic Pontiac luxury cars are some of the world's most astonishing vehicles as they were, in their time, considered to be an excellent bridge between the Chevrolet and Oakland brands. They had just enough luxury to compete with the bustling luxury market in America with a price tag that almost anyone could afford. These days the cars are scarce, to say the least, as they have become far less popular than the ever-so-iconic Camaro, Firebird, or Buick models. So most of these vehicles were left to rot away in rusty graves of scrap metal and spent tires. This makes the process of acquiring one of these old classics a tumultuous one indeed. However, if you're willing to fix and restore the cars, you will find thousands of them in various fields, barns, and forgotten warehouses.
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Rarest and Most Expensive Trucks of All Time

Many of the rarest and most expensive vehicles of all time are actually pickup trucks. From classic muscle trucks to exotic supertrucks, here are five standouts. Dodge has built some of the most memorable special edition trucks in history. Decades before the Ram 1500 TRX, Dodge’s “Lil’ Red Express” was THE muscle truck to beat. But the factory-built special edition was too loud to sell in several states. Dodge developed a dealership-built special edition for those states, the 1978-only “Midnite Express.”
Motorious

Plymouth Road Runner Has A Hellcat Heart

Purists might not like restomods, but we’re fans of mixing the latest in performance technology with the classic looks of an old muscle car. That’s exactly what the Hellrunner is all about. This 1969 Plymouth Road Runner uses a Hellcrate engine and some other upgrades for performance that’s well beyond what it had when new. It took 2 years and about 4,000 man hours to finish this build, but the end result is something unique and amazing.
