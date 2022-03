By now we know that even for the ultimate Cinderella when it comes to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament there becomes a time when the glass slipper doesn’t fit. For tiny Saint Peter’s University that time was around 7pm on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in an unlikely “Elite 8” matchup that could have been billed “Blue Bloods” vs. “Blood, Sweat & Tears.” North Carolina, a part of college basketball royalty had too much talent and poise for the Peacocks who had ruined the party for the likes of Kentucky and Purdue on their way to the East Regional final. Nothing against the team that wins the National Championship next Monday but this year’s event will likely be remembered for the “Peacock Power” that the school from Jersey City showed on the court and the growing fan base from across the state and country that jumped on their bandwagon.

