BOSTON (CBS) — A man was shot while onboard an MBTA bus in Mattapan Monday morning. It happened around 10:25 a.m. near Morton and Blue Hill Avenue. MBTA Transit Police said the 30-year-old victim was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. It appears the victim and the shooter were in an argument before the shooting occurred, police said. No arrests have been made at this time.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO