ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone 14 Pro 3D renders highlight Apple’s gorgeous new design

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago

The iPhone 14 will be the first iPhone series to offer customers two distinct designs if rumors are accurate. The iPhone 14 Pro models will deliver the pill-and-hole evolution of the notch, whereas the more affordable iPhone 14 versions will keep using the current iPhone 13 design. A designer created 3D renders of the iPhone 14 Pro to highlight Apple’s new design changes (above and below). The renders are based on a series of recent CAD schematics that leaked for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

What iPhone 14 will look like?

Before we look at the iPhone 14 3D renders that Technizo Concept and LetsGoDigital put together, let’s remember Apple’s iPhone design history since the iPhone X.

Apple has delivered a unified iPhone design in recent years. All same-year handsets featured the same all-screen display with an identical notch on the top. They had uniform bezels around the screen and metal frames with curved or flat edges. The rear glass panel looked similar for all phones, whether Apple released three or four models in a year.

The only thing that differed was the camera design. The cheaper iPhones have two cameras on the back, compared to three lenses for the Pro phones.

Fast-forward to 2022, and the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will look different than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. You might think that’s a surprising decision, but Apple has done this before.

Back in 2017, Apple released two distinct iPhone designs. It kept the iPhone 6 design for the cheaper models, although the iPhone 8 models came with a rear glass panel instead of aluminum. The iPhone X introduced the brand new all-screen design, complete with the infamous notch.

With that in mind, the iPhone 14 design leaks make sense. Apple will rinse and repeat. The iPhone 14 models will keep in place the old design, while the iPhone 14 Pro versions will debut the pill-and-hole notch replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igdXa_0esuUASB00
Apple’s iPhone 13 notch next to the iPhone 12 notch. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

iPhone 14 Pro 3D renders show the Pro’s new notch

Apple did offer a significant design makeover in 2020 when the iPhone 12 series brought back the iPhone 4 design. Flat edges replaced the curved ones, and the change is definitely for the better. Then the iPhone 13 series brought a narrower notch that’s also slightly taller.

The iPhone 14 will evolve that design further. The cheaper models will look just like last year’s design. The more expensive ones will offer a new take at the all-screen design. As seen in these 3D renders, Apple will replace the notch with two cutouts at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro.

The holes aren’t symmetrical, as one has a pill shape, and the other is circular. Apple could have gone for a larger pill cutout to house the Face ID components and the FaceTime camera inside the same cutout but opted for this unique pattern.

We have seen phones will larger pill-shaped hole-punch displays before. But the iPhone 14 Pro’s pill-and-shape openings will be unique to Apple. And therefore, they’ll give the iPhone a new identity. The iPhone X notch that Apple kept in place for five years achieved the same goal, in addition to making Face ID possible on an all-screen phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nM95P_0esuUASB00
iPhone 14 Pro 3D renders: Color concepts. Image source: Technizo Concept and LetsGoDigital

The camera bump is getting bigger

The 3D renders that Technizo Concept conceived for LetsGoDigital showcase that notch replacement. They also reveal the iPhone 14 Pro will look a lot like its predecessor. As a result, it’ll also look a lot like the iPhone 14. Again, we have the same flat sides and the same button and antenna placements.

What will differ is the camera bump on the back. The iPhone 14 Pro camera system will feature a 48-megapixel primary lens, reports say. That camera will occupy more space, so the entire bump will be larger. That might not be entirely clear from the 3D renders, but the iPhone 14 Pro will have a bigger bump than the iPhone 13 Pro.

You can check out more iPhone 14 3D renders in the video below. But remember that they’re not official renders. They’re meant to illustrate the recent iPhone 14 rumors.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
BGR.com
BGR.com

310K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

114M+

Views

Follow BGR.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
BGR.com

Apple may owe you money if you pay for extra iCloud storage

IPhone and iPad owners are painfully aware that Apple only offers 5GB of iCloud storage for free. If you need additional cloud storage, you’ll need to pay Apple at least $0.99 a month. If you are one of the many iPhone owners that paid for an iCloud Plus subscription, you might receive a partial refund in the very near future. Apple recently settled a class action lawsuit, and if you had an iCloud subscription in late 2015, Apple owes you money.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Mysterious waves inside the Sun have scientists baffled

There’s a lot we still don’t know about the Sun. While missions like NASA’s Parker Probe will help enlighten us, scientists continue to discover new things that are quite baffling. In fact, scientists are currently baffled by a new type of wave discovered in the Sun. The new waves in the Sun have never been observed before.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#Design#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios#Cad#Max
9to5Mac

Exclusive: iPhone 14 coming in four models without ‘mini’ version, Pro models with taller screen, satellite features advancing

Apple has just released new iPhone 13 models, but the company has already been working on iPhone 14. While 9to5Mac sources corroborated a report about the new models having different chips, we also learned that the iPhone 14 Pro models may have a taller screen due to the new design and that Apple has still been working on satellite features.
CELL PHONES
geekspin

How to get the new iPhone SE (2022) for just $30

Before you start shopping for the new iPhone SE (2022), you might want to check out this T-Mobile deal wherein you can get the new iPhone SE (2022) model for $30. The phone retails for $429, so this is a significant savings. T-Mobile and Sprint customers on any plan can...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

You can now buy refurbished iPhone 12 & 12 Pro from the Apple store

After almost six months of the iPhone 13's introduction, Apple today started selling refurbished versions of its last-gen flagships, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, on its Apple online store. These units are Certified Refurbished from Apple and the company offers a warranty on these units. Moreover, you can save up to $180 by buying the refurbished iPhone 12 Pro.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
Phone Arena

Modified iPhone 13 Pro Max "Ultra" has twice the battery life, a USB-C port and more

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the first iPhone with a battery capacity that measures over 4,000mAh. The phone has insane battery life thanks to the 4352mAh battery powering the device. In a battery test we ran pitting the iPhone 13 Pro Max against the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Pixel 6 Pro, and the OnePlus 10 Pro, the iPhone was able to browse at 120Hz for nearly 19 hours before the battery went belly up.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy A33 Budget Phone Gets An Update

Samsung revealed the Galaxy A33 phone Thursday as part of the company's Galaxy A event, which also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G. Images of the cheaper Galaxy phone were leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed that it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and stereo speakers. The...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

iQOO U5x smartphone gets official

IQOO has added a new Android smartphone to their range with the launch of the iQOO U5x. The handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display with aHD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with two RAM and storage options.
RETAIL
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

BGR.com

310K+
Followers
7K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy