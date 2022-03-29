ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm spring storm for Tuesday

 1 day ago

Denver will get lots of rain today, while the mountains will get a few inches of snow. Rent prices could...

kdvr.com

KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Spring storm extends skiing, snowboarding season at local resorts

Riders rejoice: Monday’s spring storm has brought several inches of fresh powder to our local resorts, keeping this year’s ski and snowboard season going into April. Most of the heavier snow fell above the 6,000-foot mark, with parts of the Angeles National Forest receiving about 8 inches of fresh snow, according to the National Weather […]
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
KAAL-TV

Colorado wildfire forces evacuation orders for 19,000 people

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Authorities issued an evacuation order for 19,400 people Saturday near a fast-moving Colorado wildfire in rolling hills south of the college town of Boulder, not far from the site of a destructive 2021 blaze that leveled more than 1,000 homes. The wildfire was fueled by wind...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 19

Rain Tuesday, stronger storms expected Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is coming Tuesday and stronger storms are expected Wednesday. Showers could be heavy at times, and there is the possibility of some flooding issues on Wednesday, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak. Bodak says here’s what to expect:. Spotty showers until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Summer-like spring weather set to make way for snow

The UK will bask in balmy climes for another few days, but temperatures are set to drop with some parts even likely to see snow before next weekend.People will get a “taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days” as above-average summery weather makes way for more wintry conditions, a Met Office forecaster said.Clocks go forward overnight into Sunday, ushering in British Summer Time.Feeling warm this afternoon but with cloudier skies across eastern areas on Sunday, temperatures will be much lower pic.twitter.com/s7Xzjc0M65— Met Office (@metoffice) March 26, 2022In Glasgow, the temperature is due to drop...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Temps begin to rise; scattered showers for Thursday

Temperatures will begin to creep up after another cold night. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says it will be clear and cold overnight with lows in the 20s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy during the day and a bit milder with highs into the mid-40s. Teeling says...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

