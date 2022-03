HP is doubling down on the push for hybrid work by acquiring Poly, a US company that sells video-conferencing equipment, such as headphones and meeting room systems. The PC maker will pay $3.3 billion for Poly in a bid to become a leading provider of hybrid work systems. "The rise of the hybrid office creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine the way work gets done,” HP CEO Enrique Lores said in a statement. “Combining HP and Poly creates a leading portfolio of hybrid work solutions across large and growing markets.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO