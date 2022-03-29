AURORA MEDICAL CENTER – SHEBOYGAN COUNTY NEARLY READY TO OPEN

Nearly 60 million Americans live in "dental deserts," while many more can't afford basic dental care even if it is available. New research suggests these newly minted health care professionals could help more people get the oral health care they need in low-income areas. They are fast becoming members of a typical dental care team, along with hygienists and dental assistants, in many underserved or low-income areas across the United States.

