Uber Eats to offer deliveries from 120 BP forecourts
Shropshire Star
1 day ago
The service will launch in June as part of a multinational deal that will see the delivery company offer services from 3,000 BP sites globally. Uber Eats has announced a partnership with BP for customers to get deliveries from their local forecourt. Around 120 petrol stations in the UK...
Uber or Uber Eats in Lafayette is about to cost you more. With the national average of a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. now at almost $4.50 and expected to go higher, the company has announced a gas surcharge on rides and eats to help offset the costs for its drivers. The surcharge will go directly to drivers.
Dairy Queen is expanding its burger offerings as the fast-food chain looks beyond Blizzards and other desserts. The new Stackburger line is Dairy Queen's biggest menu expansion in two decades, with five burger varieties for U.S. customers. Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway has owned Dairy Queen for 25 years.
The pandemic drove a fresh burst of interest in meal-kit delivery and recipe boxes in the United States, as homebound families sought convenient and healthy home-cooked meal options. Those days are over. A resumption of regular life as pandemic restrictions wane has led to fewer meals eaten at home once...
Cadbury has reduced the size of Dairy Milk sharing bars by 10 per cent, passing the impact of soaring costs to customers as inflation continues to bite.Parent company Mondelez blamed an increase in production costs for the shrinking of its larger bars from 200g to 180g.The bars are still being sold at £2, despite the size reduction.We’re facing the same challenges that so many other food companies have already reported when it comes to significantly increased production costsMondelezUS-based Mondelez said the ‘shrinkflation’ – reducing the size of a product but keeping its price the same in order to improve profitability...
The COVID-19 pandemic was a death blow for many U.S. businesses despite the government providing generous stimulus. Retail giant Walmart has been shutting down some of its stores, leaving some shoppers wondering whether the company is going out of business. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in 1962 by Sam Walton,...
U.S. Brands Coca-cola, Pepsi, Mcdonald’s, and Starbucks Have Suspended Business in RussiaBy Farhana. After Ukraine's invasion, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and Starbucks announced Tuesday they will suspend operations in Russia, a symbolic move by four iconic U.S. brands. Pepsi has been selling its beverages in Russia for more than six decades, even when the company had to trade its soda concentrate for Stolichnaya vodka and warships. Just months before the Soviet Union fell, McDonald's opened its first branch outside the Iron Curtain in Moscow. Pepsi, Coke, McDonald's, and Starbucks have come under fire for continuing to operate in Russia, while other U.S. companies have suspended operations and suspended sales.
YOU just obtained a coupon that will earn you free food or a discount – but there’s one catch – you can’t use it. That’s becoming the reality for some Subway fans - and they aren’t happy about it. Some devotees claim that select...
March 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it plans to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying toys and home goods in the United States and United Kingdom, ending some of its longest-running retail experiments. The news, which Reuters was first to report, marks...
Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report changed fast food in the United States. The chain didn't solely create the fast-casual concept -- restaurants that are quick but use fresher, higher-quality ingredients -- but it was one of the leaders in establishing that space along with Panera Bread and a few others.
If you find yourself waiting longer for your package than normal, you are not the only one. This is happening globally because of a Chinese manufacturing lockdown. All around the globe Walmart and Amazon customers could see significant shipping delays. This is because in Shenzhen, China is under another lockdown. Shenzhen is one of the major manufacturing centers in China and is responsible for almost half of China’s online retail exports. Read more about it here.
Fast-food chains try a lot of things. Most of them fail. Some of them come and go without getting that much attention, while others become punchlines for decades. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, for example, once offered Fish McBites, a fish-based take on the Chicken McNugget. That one...
Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product. At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.
Grocery chains generally carry a pretty similar mix of products,. That's generally their appeal. You know that whether you go to Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, Publix, or whatever your local chain might be, you will see the same products n the shelves. There are, of course, specialty options like Amazon's AMZN Whole Foods or The Fresh Market, but even those have predictable inventories.
Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report reentered the breakfast market with unfortunate timing -- pretty much right as the pandemic began. Right when people stopped following a normal work schedule, the fast-food chain introduced its breakfast menu. Despite that hiccup, the chain has won morning share by doing what...
Wendy's launched its breakfast menu nationwide in early March 2020, just before pandemic lockdowns shuttered dining rooms. But the burger chain stuck to its plan, and it's now preparing to overtake Burger King as the number two burger chain in the breakfast category. In 2022, Wendy's expects its breakfast sales...
SAVING money on food without cooking for yourself can be challenging – but there are a few ways to make it happen. Savvy fast-food fanatic Raj, 31, says he saves hundreds of dollars a month in a few simple ways. He is known as "Lovetakeoutfood" on Instagram and TikTok.
If you’ve been to a gas station recently, you know that gas prices are are at an all-time high, and if you’ve taken an Uber since March 16, those prices were probably reflected in the cost of your trip. Uber announced the new fuel surcharge on March 11 that riders will have to pay a gas surcharge on Uber rides and services of all kinds. But is Uber and Uber Eats’ fuel surcharge permanent? Unfortunately, it looks like those prices aren’t going away soon. Here’s what to know about the new fee.
