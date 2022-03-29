ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man carrying ‘hoverboard’ scooter suspected of several attempted burglaries, car break-ins in Richmond

By Tyler Thrasher
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a man suspected of multiple thefts from motor vehicles in the Swansboro West neighborhood. The suspect is also connected to several attempted burglaries.

Police said the man has been seen carrying around a hoverboard self-balancing scooter.

The department posted the image below on its Facebook page .

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

