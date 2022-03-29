Man carrying ‘hoverboard’ scooter suspected of several attempted burglaries, car break-ins in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a man suspected of multiple thefts from motor vehicles in the Swansboro West neighborhood. The suspect is also connected to several attempted burglaries.

Police said the man has been seen carrying around a hoverboard self-balancing scooter.

The department posted the image below on its Facebook page .

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

