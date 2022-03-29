CURRENT BROADBAND EXPANSION GRANT APPLICATIONS EXCEED $5 MILLION IN SHEBOYGAN COUNTY

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin awarded a $5 million grant to expand broadband connectivity in nine localities and a $482,330 grant to build a pharmaceutical manufacturing talent pipeline. “Industry-responsive workforce development programs will play a critical role in jumpstarting our economy, as will increasing the marketability...
Projects covering four municipalities in Indiana County and a fifth in Armstrong County are getting $273,859 for middle-mile and last-mile high-speed broadband infrastructure as part of a package of $10 million for 19 projects across the commonwealth, Gov. Tom Wolf and area lawmakers announced Tuesday. “Getting the fiber optic cable...
DOVER, Del. – Delaware officials announced on Thursday the start of universal broadband construction. Governor John Carney and State Chief Information Officer Jason Clarke with the Department of Technology and Information announced $56 million in Broadband Infrastructure Grants to begin making high-speed wired broadband connections available to every home statewide. The three current service providers in the State of Delaware are Comcast, Verizon, and Mediacom, and all responded to a grant application released in October 2021.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Citynet was awarded a lead grant through the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Plan. The funds will be used to expand services through Randolph County. Areas that should see services from Citynet are portions of Mill Creek, southern Randolph County near Cheat Bridge, and down Helvitia Road near South Western Randolph County. “In […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, Midland County Commissioners approved a citizen-led push for the county to apply for an Environmental Protection Agency grant that would bring in portable air quality monitoring equipment. County commissioner Robin Donnelly said the new equipment will enable them to get to the bottom...
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of over $3.9 million in Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program funds for various broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state. This marks the second round of grants awarded as part of Gov. Justice’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull and Columbiana counties are set to share in a $232 million broadband grant to improve service to underserved communities. The Broadband Expansion Authority authorized Friday Broadband Ohio to award the money in grants to 11 service providers as part of the expansion program. Trumbull and Columbiana counties are included in those areas receiving the help.
BRAINERD — Another 377 households in Crow Wing County will soon have broadband internet access thanks to federal coronavirus relief funds. The Crow Wing County Board Tuesday, March 8, agreed to allocate almost $1.23 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward two broadband projects in the rural communities of Long Lake and Lake Edward townships. The township boards in each of those jurisdictions also agreed to direct their own relief funding toward the expansions with CTC Telecommunications Company providing matching funds.
United Way of Dane County’s Community Engagement Committee (CEC) announced Tuesday the availability of $25,000 in grant funding, made available through the 2022 Micro-Investment Grants Initiative, for small organizations working toward racial equity. Organizations with annual budgets below $50,000 can apply for grants of up to $5,000 beginning today....
Results from a study examining the reach and capabilities of Jasper County’s broadband service show the western and southern areas of the country have the greatest need for further development of internet infrastructure. JEDCO Executive Director Jeff Davidson told the county board of supervisors on Feb. 22 the areas...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced new broadband expansion projects that will make affordable, high-speed internet available to nearly 100,000 households in Ohio that currently don't have access to reliable internet connectivity. The Broadband Expansion Authority authorized BroadbandOhio to award more than...
Westmoreland County has millions of dollars at the ready to help residents pay their back rent and bills, with much of that cash yet to be spent. The county has received another nearly $3.4 million from the state to bolster the ongoing rental assistance program authorized through federal coronavirus relief efforts, officials said this week. In all, the county has received more than $36 million. Through Tuesday, it has spent just shy of $8 million.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local organizations working to bring tourists to the Southern Tier can now apply for Room Tax Grants, the Chemung County Executive announced Thursday. Executive Christopher Moss announced that Room Tax Tourism Grant Applications are open to non-profits and organizations “actively engaged in the promotion and enhancement of tourism in Chemung County” during 2022. Moss said that eligible activities include any that increase tourism by giving out information and marketing events with the purpose of bringing visitors to the County.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Driving to the nearest store to get an internet connection in rural communities could soon end. Millions in federal funding are on the way to Mississippi to expand broadband, impacting everything from virtual learning to telemedicine. “It affects the way we live. It affects the way...
CASSOPOLIS — A popular county park is one step closer to upgrading its facilities. The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Mar. 17 approved two grant applications for renovations to Dr. T.K. Lawless International Dark Sky Park in Vandalia. If approved, the grants will fund about $728,000 of the $1.5 million dollar project through Michigan’s Land and Water Conservation fund, as well as the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. In the resolutions, the county has pledged the remaining funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
People who have opted into the Boulder County-led private property debris removal program after the Marshall Fire should learn Friday when crews will start working on their neighborhoods, while a handful of property owners who are going through the process on their own are already seeing progress.
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that Regional Optical Communications (ROC) in Princeton, West Virginia, will receive a $300,000 grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for the West Virginia Multi-Region Broadband Projects (Mbps) Accelerator Project. In addition to ARC funds, the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is contributing $1.2 million to the project, bringing total project funding to $1.5 million.
The U.S. subsidiary of a Thailand-based petrochemical giant has repaid Ohio's private economic development office $20 million after it failed to make an investment decision in 2020 on a proposed petrochemical plant in the state.
Comments / 0