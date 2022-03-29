ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House call logs on the day of the Capitol riot had a 7-hour gap, report says, as House panel investigates 'possible cover-up'

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

A person is seen hanging from the Capitol facade on the day of the insurrection.

Alan Chin for Insider

  • Seven hours and 37 minutes are missing from the White House call logs on Jan. 6, 2021, reports say.
  • The Washington Post and CBS News obtained documents given to the House Jan. 6 committee.
  • The committee is looking at a possible cover-up and other ways Trump may have communicated.

There was a seven-hour gap in White House call logs on the day of the Capitol riot and the House January 6 committee is now looking if there was a "cover-up," The Washington Post and CBS News reported.

The outlets obtained documents given to the House committee, which showed a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes, from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m., the Post reported. The time frame includes the duration of the Capitol riot.

The lack of call logs contradicts multiple reports that said then President Donald Trump spoke with several lawmakers during that time.

One lawmaker told the Post that the committee was now investigating a "possible cover-up" of the phone records. The Post did not publish the name of the lawmaker.

Two sources also told the Post that the committee was looking at whether Trump used other ways to communicate on January 6, 2021, including burner phones.

Trump told the Post in a Monday statement: "I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term."

Multiple previous reports have outlined Trump's tendency to use aides' phones to communicate. Such calls would not appear in official records.

CNN reported in February that Trump often used the phone of his aide Dan Scavino to make calls.

CNN also reported that Trump used the phone of a Secret Service agent to call his wife, Melania Trump, after reports came out of an affair he had with the adult film star Stormy Daniels.

