Religion

Flag Burned on Steps of Church

By Cyn Mackley
 1 day ago
A disturbing incident at the Turkey Creek Free Will Baptist Church on St. Rte 125.

Just after 10 am, a caller reported someone took a flag from the flowerbed that bore the image of a cross and the words “He is Risen” and destroyed it in a particularly unpleasant way.

Someone set it on fire on the steps of the historic church. A deputy responded to the scene, but there were no further details about the incident in the report.

Bomb Threat at Local Grocery

A report of a scary phone call at a local grocery store. The manager of Save a Lot reported there’s a man who calls the store at least once a day to ask for someone.

Just before 1 pm, he called and once again asked if that person was there.

When the manager told him that person was not there, he responded, “Good, he was going to bomb the store today.”

Police took information for a report.

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

