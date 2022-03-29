Flag Burned on Steps of Church

A disturbing incident at the Turkey Creek Free Will Baptist Church on St. Rte 125.

Just after 10 am, a caller reported someone took a flag from the flowerbed that bore the image of a cross and the words “He is Risen” and destroyed it in a particularly unpleasant way.

Someone set it on fire on the steps of the historic church. A deputy responded to the scene, but there were no further details about the incident in the report.

Bomb Threat at Local Grocery

A report of a scary phone call at a local grocery store. The manager of Save a Lot reported there’s a man who calls the store at least once a day to ask for someone.

Just before 1 pm, he called and once again asked if that person was there.

When the manager told him that person was not there, he responded, “Good, he was going to bomb the store today.”

Police took information for a report.