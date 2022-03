CHARLTON (CBS) – Each time you crack a beer, you probably aren’t thinking about climate change or saving the planet. The Tree House Brewing Company is doing just that. Nate Lanier, co-founder and CEO of Tree House, told WBZ-TV the decision to install carbon capture technology at their Charlton facility was “literally a no-brainer”. “The truth is, no matter if you’re a large or small brewery, you have an impact on the environment,” Lanier said. Carbon dioxide is naturally released through the beer fermentation process. CO2 is one of a few greenhouse gases that are contributing to our warming climate. Dan Flick was in...

CHARLTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO