Shakur Stevenson appreciates what Bob Arum’s promotional company has done for his career in the five years since he signed with Top Rank Inc. The highly skilled 2016 Olympic silver medalist has been showcased on ESPN throughout his professional career, became a multimillionaire and has won world titles in two weight classes. Stevenson still wasn’t about to sit by quietly when it became clear that Arum wanted to match Oscar Valdez versus Emanuel Navarrete, not Stevenson, following the Newark, New Jersey, native’s impressive, 10th-round, technical-knockout victory over Jamel Herring on October 23 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO