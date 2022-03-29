Pablo Schreiber explains the thinking behind Halo’s most talked-about scene so far

It isn’t the fault of “Halo,” the TV series adaptation finally premiering March 24 on Paramount Plus after years stuck in development hell, that it comes on the heels of a plethora of TV and streaming options that look and feel similar enough to lessen its ability to shock and awe. From “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus), to “Matrix: Resurrections” (HBO Max), to “Foundation” (Apple TV Plus), there are already plenty of big budget science fiction epics onscreen taking on the same themes as “Halo” (written for TV by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane, and produced in part by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television). Even Paramount’s own “Star Trek” shows might scratch a close enough itch. So in its quest to stand out in the vast galaxy of other options, the question for “Halo” then becomes whether this particular adaptation can not only attract enough existing fans of its source material to make a difference, but reel in viewers who may not have much knowledge of the sprawling “Halo” universe — which includes the video game, books and comics — but value good television nonetheless.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO