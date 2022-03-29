CURRENT BROADBAND EXPANSION GRANT APPLICATIONS EXCEED $5 MILLION IN SHEBOYGAN COUNTY

Westmoreland County has millions of dollars at the ready to help residents pay their back rent and bills, with much of that cash yet to be spent. The county has received another nearly $3.4 million from the state to bolster the ongoing rental assistance program authorized through federal coronavirus relief efforts, officials said this week. In all, the county has received more than $36 million. Through Tuesday, it has spent just shy of $8 million.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO