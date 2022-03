A mother has paid tribute to her “beautiful” 18-year-old son, after he was stabbed to death.Abdikarim Abdalla Ahmed was stabbed on Market Street in Bury, Lancashire, shortly before 4pm on Friday.Emergency services treated him at the scene before he was taken to hospital, where he died.A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.My boy was a victim of knife crime, I beg all parents to speak to their children and know what’s going on in their lives, before their child is taken awayMother of Abdikarim Abdalla AhmedThe boy has been remanded into custody...

