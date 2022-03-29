ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK detains Russian-owned superyacht in London's Canary Wharf

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has detained a 38 million pound ($49.67 million) superyacht owned by a Russian businessman which was docked in the Canary Wharf financial district of London, the government said on Tuesday.

The 58.5 metre Dutch-built yacht, named Phi, was detained under the government’s Russian sanctions, the first time the regulations have been used to detain a ship.

The government said Phi is owned by a Russian businessman but that ownership was “deliberately well hidden”, with the company the ship is registered to based in the islands of St Kitts and Nevis, and the ship carrying Maltese flags.

“Today we’ve detained a 38 million pound superyacht and turned an icon of Russia’s power and wealth into a clear and stark warning to Putin and his cronies,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

“Detaining the Phi proves, yet again, that we can and will take the strongest possible action against those seeking to benefit from Russian connections.”

Phi was first identified as being potentially Russian owned on March 13, the government said, and a subsequent investigation led to its detention. The government said it was also looking at a number of other vessels.

The government said the ship was in Canary Wharf for the superyacht awards and was planning to depart on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7651 pounds)

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

383K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Potential Russia Connections Held In UK

The UK has grounded a private jet that it suspects of having possible Russian links. The Cessna aircraft was prevented from taking off from London Biggin Hill Airport while an investigation is carried out. The UK has banned all aircraft owned, operated or chartered by Russians from its airspace. Possible...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Italian Police Seize Russian Oligarch Andrey Melnichenko’s 468-Foot ‘Sailing Yacht A’

Click here to read the full article. Italy’s finance police seized one of the world’s most iconic sailing yachts, owned by a Russian oligarch. Andrey Melnichenko’s Sailing Yacht A, with an estimated value of $578 million, was impounded in dry dock at the Port of Trieste, according to a statement from the Guardia di Finanzia. Melninchenko was sanctioned by the European Union on March 9 as part of a group of Russian oligarchs who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin following its Ukraine invasion to discuss the potential economic impact of EU and American sanctions. Melnichenko owns the major fertilizer producer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

After Russian oligarch’s $120 million yacht is seized, Putin allies search for safe waters

As world leaders step up the enforcement of sanctions on Russian oligarchs to put pressure on those close to the Kremlin in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, government officials are hitting the oligarchs where it hurts: Some ultrawealthy Russians are having to deal with efforts to seize their luxury yachts valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
VLADIMIR PUTIN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canary Wharf#Superyacht#Detains#Uk#Russian#Dutch#Maltese
Reuters

Russian aluminium billionaire Deripaska warns of long war in Ukraine

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska said on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden's speech in Warsaw indicated that some sort of "hellish ideological mobilisation" was underway that may usher in a long conflict in Ukraine. Deripaska, the founder of Russian aluminium giant Rusal (RUAL.MM) who...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Squatters take over Russian oligarch’s $65 million London mansion

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Squatters have taken over the central London property belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, saying they have “liberated” the mansion and plan to use it to house Ukrainian refugees. Police cordoned off the...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Iced out! Roman Abramovich's $50M Aspen mega-mansion - and a $11.8M guest house - may be his first assets frozen by the White House as officials look to finally levy sanctions against the Russian billionaire

Two multimillion dollar mega-properties in Colorado that are owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich are prime targets to be frozen by the U.S. government if the billionaire is finally sanctioned by the White House, according to experts. Abramovich has been sanctioned in the UK and Canada in response to the...
ECONOMY
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions

Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet watches. The Swiss timepieces were seized from a shop by security service agents on Tuesday for allegedly violating customs rules, Swiss media report. It happened just days after Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality to join Western countries...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

383K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy