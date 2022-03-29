Summer camps are filling up across New Jersey. Here what it will cost this year.

Now that the weather is getting warmer, people are advised to be on the lookout for the egg masses of the invasive spotted lanternfly that plagued the state last year. As the weather gets warmer, two things will happen: one, people will be spending more time outdoors and will be able to spot the masses, and two, the eggs will start hatching. The first of the nymphs should start hatching in May. While the winter cold killed off the adult Spotted Lanternflies, the egg masses are hardy enough to survive the cold. A single egg mass can hold 30-50 eggs.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO