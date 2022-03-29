ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Orlando FreeFall rider death: Safety expert explains rider limitations

 1 day ago

The operations manual for Orlando FreeFall, the drop tower ride at ICON...

Tyre Sampson: Child who fell to his death from Orlando amusement park ride identified

The teenager who plunged to his death from the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower ride at a Florida amusement park has been identified as a 14-year-old straight-A student who was on vacation with a friend’s family.Tyre Sampson, from Missouri, died on Thursday night when he fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando just after 11pm.The teenager was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.Orange County Sheriff John Mina released the boy’s name at a press conference on Friday saying that the evidence so far pointed to his death being “a terrible...
Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
Dollywood free-fall ride closes out of ‘abundance of caution’ after deadly accident at Orlando theme park

Just days after a 14-year-old boy fell to his death while riding a drop-tower attraction in Orlando, Dollywood announced it would temporarily close its own similar ride that was made by the same manufacturer as the Florida ride.In a statement from the Tennessee-based theme park, jointly owned by country singer Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment, a spokesman said “we were deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Fla. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time".“Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic...
6 to Know: Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Bust

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
Mystery of couple’s stabbing murder solved by initial on credit card receipt

The suspect in the stabbing deaths of a couple was arrested after a server recognised the man as a previous customer. Images and footage of the suspect, now identified by police as Jean Macean, were made public last Tuesday in connection to the murders in Daytona Beach, Florida. Server Valerie Court recognised a man who she had served on Saturday 5 March. He had used a credit card to pay. According to The Sun, Ms Court said Mr Macean had a late lunch, wearing the same clothes she had seen him wear in the images released to news outlets....
Dollywood closes drop tower ride made by same manufacturer as Orlando FreeFall

Teen Free Fall ride death: 430-ft high ICON park ride only open a few months. Questions remain after a 14-year-old boy was killed after falling off the 430-foot high Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. The ride, which was only open for a few months before this incident, will now be closed to the public pending an investigation.
