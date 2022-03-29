ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Fire Danger Continues Ahead Of Storm Front

By Lacey Swope
 1 day ago
From fire danger to severe storms to a little snow!

Fire danger is high to extreme across central and western Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday night's rain.

Look for a dryline to punch into western Oklahoma.

This will drop humidity in western OK 5-15%.

Winds will gust 45-55 mph out west with highs in the upper 80s.

If a fire were to get started, it would spread out of control very rapidly.

Tuesday evening storms will fire along that dryline and isolated storms will merge into a line and will advance across the state from the west to the east.

These storms will be capable of large hail and damaging winds.

There will be a threat for quick spin-ups as well.

This type of setup can produce tornadoes embedded along the line.

On Wednesday morning, a strong cold front moves in.

This will allow some snow to mix with the rain in the northwest.

The News 9 team will be in house all day and night, and our trackers will be out bringing you live looks at the latest developments.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

