Fire Danger Continues Ahead Of Storm Front

From fire danger to severe storms to a little snow!

Fire danger is high to extreme across central and western Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday night's rain.

Look for a dryline to punch into western Oklahoma.

This will drop humidity in western OK 5-15%.

Winds will gust 45-55 mph out west with highs in the upper 80s.

If a fire were to get started, it would spread out of control very rapidly.

Tuesday evening storms will fire along that dryline and isolated storms will merge into a line and will advance across the state from the west to the east.

These storms will be capable of large hail and damaging winds.

There will be a threat for quick spin-ups as well.

This type of setup can produce tornadoes embedded along the line.

On Wednesday morning, a strong cold front moves in.

This will allow some snow to mix with the rain in the northwest.

