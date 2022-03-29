Americans Think They Can Assess What Their Car Needs

In today's hustle culture, taking time off can be frowned upon, especially if you work in an environment where long hours are rewarded. However, at the same time, we are also being told to make time for self-care and rest. For some of us, we may feel as if taking paid time off is simply not an option. That is where Selena Rezvani comes in. She is a leadership expert, speaker and author who currently uses TikTok to help her viewers manage their paid time off effectively. After spending years navigating corporate workspaces, Rezvani shares her insights on mitigating the effects of toxic work environments, Bored Panda reports.

