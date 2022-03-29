RCMS Girls soccer wins over Green County

Freshman Reese Burgess scored two first-half goals, and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs held off the Bullard Lady Panthers for a 2-1 victory in the area round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy High School. “We’re freshmen heavy,” Kilgore head girls soccer coach Todd Bondurant...
RED SPRINGS – The visiting Lady Knights got a pair of goals from Hannah Hester and held off Red Springs for a 4-2 conference win on Tuesday. Jazmy Funez ripped home another goal for West Bladen and Kaden Thurman also scored for the Lady Knights in the victory. Thurman, Sarah Dillard and Makayla Wrights each tallied assists in the match.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood softball stays undefeated defeating Franklin-Simpson 15-0 in four innings moving to 5-0 on the season and their third shutout of the year. The Gators were up 5-0 before scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the third to secure the victory. Josi Morrison hit...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Both the Purples are Raiders are rolling to open their seasons. Warren East is now 5-1 after a 7-0 win over Glasgow at home on Monday. Bowling Green also got a home win over Apollo on Monday, 5-3, as the reigning 4th Region champs move on to a solid 7-0 start on the year.
