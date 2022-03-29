Five Railcars Overturn Investigation Underway

From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a woman was found in Talladega County on Thursday, March 3, at approximately 10:50 p.m. According to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call on Cemetary Lane in Childersburg where they discovered Nancy Elaine Arnold, 40, of Sylacauga, […]
TAMPA, Fla. — A man found inside a car in a ditch in Tampa has died, police said. And, a homicide investigation is now underway. According to police, officers responded around 8 p.m. Monday to a call in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue E where they found a car in a ditch.
Crews in central Indiana were battling a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center on Wednesday, March 16. Photos shared by the Plainfield Fire Department show heavy clouds of black smoke above the building. A cause of the fire has not been disclosed, but the Brownsburg Fire Department described it as a 5-alarm fire.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called out to the 1800 block of Lotus Lane around 12:39 p.m. No information on a suspect or injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday afternoon in Lauderdale County. According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Lauderdale County Rd 126 where a woman reported her caregiver was abusing her. As soon as a deputy arrived, the suspect confronted...
WASHINGTON — The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating one of its own after an officer hit a man on a motor scooter. According to a Facebook post from the Hagerstown Police Department, the incident happened around 6 p.m., near the intersection of Jonathan and Bethel streets in Hagerstown, Monday.
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department has opened a death investigation after a body was found Friday morning in a wooded area behind Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) at 1250 E. Main Street. Officers responded to a call at 10:30 in the morning reporting a body behind the business...
A homicide investigation is underway in Richmond County after a man was found dead early Friday morning in Hephzibah. Alan Newsome, 25, was found on the driveway of a residence on the 2900 block of Ulm Road, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office. Newsome was found with a gunshot wound, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
One person is dead and another in custody following a shooting in east Birmingham midday. East Precinct officers were dispatched just before noon to a report of a person shot at 6648 Division Avenue. When they arrived, the found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim...
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Township Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning. Officers were called just before 7 a.m. to the 1700 block of Crystal Court for a report of an unresponsive male. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Police are investigating a late-night shooting Monday in a El Portal neighborhood that reportedly left one woman suffering from a gun shot wound. Officers arrived at the scene near the 500 block of Northeast 83rd Street just after 9:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. One woman...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are responding to a reported shooting on the city’s southside Wednesday morning. Police responded to reports of shots fired, and two people are receiving medical attention, but their current condition is unknown. This is a developing story - check back for updates. Send...
The NHC Republican Party gave a vote of no confidence in Stephanie Kraybill, other elected leaders. The New Hanover County Republican Party voted Tuesday to censure three party members, including school board chair Stephanie Kraybill and senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. NC law makers speak about Ukraine President Zelensky's...
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot Monday evening in New Bedford. Police received a 911 call just after 6 p.m. about a shooting victim who was outside 117 Hillman St. When police and paramedics arrived, they found the victim on...
A Tennessee mother is behind bars after her three-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself Sunday. Tinesha Jackson left the home to buy some food at the time of the shooting. The toddler was left at home under the care of his uncle---who had fallen asleep on the couch.
MEADVILLE — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers who exchanged gunfire with a Cambridge Township man who authorities said then took his own life during a confrontation on March 9 were justified in firing their weapons during the incident, Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo announced Wednesday.
DiGiacomo said in a news release that,...
PENNSYLVANIA — The parents of a 19-year-old man who was killed by Pennsylvania State Police troopers on an overpass in the Pocono Mountains have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit. They say police video shows Christian Hall was pointing a pellet gun in the air and not at troopers when they...
