ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Five Railcars Overturn Investigation Underway

By Amy Adams
hot96.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Monday morning several train cars loaded with corn syrup and soybean meal derailed...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Investigation underway for woman found dead in Talladega County

From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a woman was found in Talladega County on Thursday, March 3, at approximately 10:50 p.m. According to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call on Cemetary Lane in Childersburg where they discovered Nancy Elaine Arnold, 40, of Sylacauga, […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Miami Herald

Flames, explosions rip through Walmart warehouse in Indiana, photos and video show

Crews in central Indiana were battling a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center on Wednesday, March 16. Photos shared by the Plainfield Fire Department show heavy clouds of black smoke above the building. A cause of the fire has not been disclosed, but the Brownsburg Fire Department described it as a 5-alarm fire.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Csx#Accident#The Howell Train Yard
Bakersfield Now

Shooting investigation underway in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called out to the 1800 block of Lotus Lane around 12:39 p.m. No information on a suspect or injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WAAY-TV

Deadly officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Waterloo

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday afternoon in Lauderdale County. According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Lauderdale County Rd 126 where a woman reported her caregiver was abusing her. As soon as a deputy arrived, the suspect confronted...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WUSA9

Hagerstown Police officer hits man on scooter, investigation underway

WASHINGTON — The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating one of its own after an officer hit a man on a motor scooter. According to a Facebook post from the Hagerstown Police Department, the incident happened around 6 p.m., near the intersection of Jonathan and Bethel streets in Hagerstown, Monday.
WDBJ7.com

Death investigation underway after body found in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department has opened a death investigation after a body was found Friday morning in a wooded area behind Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) at 1250 E. Main Street. Officers responded to a call at 10:30 in the morning reporting a body behind the business...
PULASKI, VA
WNDU

Homicide investigation underway in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Township Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning. Officers were called just before 7 a.m. to the 1700 block of Crystal Court for a report of an unresponsive male. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

Shooting Investigation Underway Outside El Portal Neighborhood

Police are investigating a late-night shooting Monday in a El Portal neighborhood that reportedly left one woman suffering from a gun shot wound. Officers arrived at the scene near the 500 block of Northeast 83rd Street just after 9:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. One woman...
EL PORTAL, FL
NBC12

Investigation underway after reported shooting on Minefee Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are responding to a reported shooting on the city’s southside Wednesday morning. Police responded to reports of shots fired, and two people are receiving medical attention, but their current condition is unknown. This is a developing story - check back for updates. Send...
RICHMOND, VA
WECT

Investigation underway after worker dies at food processing plant

The NHC Republican Party gave a vote of no confidence in Stephanie Kraybill, other elected leaders. The New Hanover County Republican Party voted Tuesday to censure three party members, including school board chair Stephanie Kraybill and senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. NC law makers speak about Ukraine President Zelensky's...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Erie Times News

Crawford DA: Troopers justified in firing guns in Cambridge shooting on March 9

MEADVILLE — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers who exchanged gunfire with a Cambridge Township man who authorities said then took his own life during a confrontation on March 9 were justified in firing their weapons during the incident, Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo announced Wednesday. DiGiacomo said in a news release that,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy