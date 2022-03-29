ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'100% true': Former President Donald Trump issues statement saying he hit hole-in-one

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
 1 day ago
President Donald Trump playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in 2020. Alex Brandon, AP

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Monday confirming that he made a hole-in-one at his golf club over the weekend.

After Senate candidate Tim Swain (R) of South Carolina posted a photo to Twitter captioned "Trump just made a hole-in-one," many critics took to social media in doubt, questioning Trump's abilities.

"Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now, it is 100% true," Trump said in the statement. "It took place at Trump International Gold Club in West Palm Beach, Florida on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind."

A spokesperson of Trump's tweeted a video of Trump going to retrieve the golf ball after his ace.

"I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole," said Trump.

Trump shared that he was golfing with professionals Ernie Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes.

"These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole, their swings weren't."

Trump's statement continued: "Anyway, there's a lot of chatter about it, quite exciting, and people everywhere seem to be asking for the facts. Playing with that group of wonderful, talented players was a lot of fun. The match was Ernie and me (with no strokes) against Gene, Mike, and Ken. I won't tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging -- and I don't like people who brag!"

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: '100% true': Former President Donald Trump issues statement saying he hit hole-in-one

Joplin Scott
1d ago

I caught a fish, it was this big, who did, I did, did what, caught a big fish, it was big, bigger than big, I caught it bigly, and only I could catch it, who, me, me, what, the big fish, the big fish, bigger than big, the biggest, bigger than biggest, biggestest, the biggestest fish ever, caught by me and only me, because only I and me could catch it, the biggestestest fish, even bigger than biggestest, just me, only me, caught it, caught it bigly, me, me, me, me, me...

sit down
1d ago

Really! If he did, he had enough practice when he should have been doing his job instead of shelling and dealing on the course. What a waste of a human being.

Michael Kurylo
1d ago

The reality of this guy holing out a 5 iron from 181 yards into the wind is the same as his winning the last Presidential election.

