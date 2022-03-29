One seriously injured after 2 rollover crashes involving tractor-trailers on US 27 in Broward

Northbound traffic was diverted on US 27 for hours early Tuesday after two semi-trucks crashed in separate incidents near mile marker 39, just north of I-595, in Broward.

Police and fire rescue responded to the first crash at about 2:52 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer was headed north when it rolled over. The driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Minutes later, another tractor trailer crashed in the same area and began leaking fuel, the FHP said. A Hazmat team was sent to the location to clean up the fuel. The driver was treated at the scene, according to FHP spokesperson Miranda Indiana.

Northbound traffic was diverted to some of the southbound lanes, FHP said.

The situation was cleared and US 27 was fully open again late Tuesday morning, according to Florida511.com .

Authorities were investigating both incidents.