USDA, Weed Science Society, Presenting Weed Science Webinar Series

In writing about the voluntary withdrawal from the U.S. workforce of some 41 million employees between April of last year and January of this year as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, I've offered that, for many, what preceded this Great Resignation was, in fact, a Great Realization -- that a better alternative to what they were spending their time doing each day had to exist somewhere. Certainly, there was no one thing that motivated this mass departure. But the more we are learning about the motivations behind the Big Quit, the more that the notion of financial wellness keeps coming to the fore.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 12 HOURS AGO