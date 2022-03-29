Restaurant transactions fell 47 percent in April 2020,

The average transaction price of a new Buick vehicle last month was nearly 15 percent higher than in February of 2021, according to Kelley Blue Book. A new Buick vehicle sold for an average of $39,418 in February, which was up 14.9 percent from $34,295 in February of 2021. While prices remain elevated from this time last year, the average transaction price of a new Buick vehicle actually fell 4.9 percent from January, when the automaker had ATPs of $41,442. The average transaction price for General Motors as a whole last month was $50,908, down 2.5 percent from $52,210 in January of this year and up 13.4 percent year-over-year from $44,903.
Comments / 0