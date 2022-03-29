Restaurant transactions fell 47 percent in April 2020,

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. By a variety of metrics, women’s economic power has increased significantly in recent decades. The labor force participation rate for women has increased dramatically in the postwar era: Only around 1 in 3 women were working or seeking work in the late 1940s, compared with 3 out of 5 women now. Educational attainment has also grown, as the percentage of working women with a four-year degree has grown nearly fourfold since 1970. And factors like these have also contributed to a growth in earnings for women. While women still only earn around 80% of what men do on average, the gender wage gap has grown smaller over time.

