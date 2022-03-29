ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court to Hear NPPC Case Against Prop. 12

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation against California’s Proposition 12. The law bans the sale of pork...

Washington Examiner

Supreme Court decision on New York gun permit law could lead to more cases

The Supreme Court will soon make a decision in a case over whether New Yorkers have the right to carry concealed handguns in public for self-defense, which could prompt the high court to examine other Second Amendment cases in the lower court pipeline, according to a high-profile lawyer representing plaintiffs in the Empire State.
NBC News

The Supreme Court has a Clarence Thomas (and Ginni Thomas) problem

Many Americans have grown increasingly numb from a seemingly endless stream of dispiriting stories highlighting our political leaders’ fading commitment to democracy. However, if anything has the potential to awaken us from our stupor of exhaustion, it must be the recent news that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, attended the Jan. 6 populist rally at the Ellipse in Washington, which preceded that day's Capitol riot. Not to diminish voters’ very legitimate concerns about America’s elected officials, but politicians and political movements come and go. Without trust in the courts, American democracy does not stand a chance.
Vox

A new Supreme Court case allows the justices to fix one of their worst anti-worker decisions

Laws mean nothing if they cannot be enforced against people who violate them, which is why there is an entire branch of government — the judiciary — whose job is supposed to be applying the law to individual cases. But at least when it comes to employment law, the Supreme Court has spent the last two decades permitting most employers to immunize themselves from lawsuits through a practice known as “forced arbitration.”
POLITICO

A federal court just revived an effort to publicly disclose the DOJ's insider-trading evidence compiledtwo years ago against Sen. Richard Burr.

The investigation into the retiring Republican has since been closed. What happened? A federal appeals court has resuscitated a bid by journalists to make public the Justice Department’s grounds for getting a search warrant for Sen. Richard Burr’s (R-N.C.) phone two years ago during a since-closed criminal investigation into potential insider trading by the North Carolina Republican.
Reason.com

SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Significant Dormant Commerce Clause Case

Today the Supreme Court granted certiorari in three cases. One of the cases, National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, concerns the extent to which the Dormant Commerce Clause limits state regulations that have alleged extraterritorial effects. As a consequence, this case could have implications far beyond the specific regulations concerning the sale of pork products in California.
Slate

Is the Supreme Court About to Allow Virtually Any Method of Execution?

Next month, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a Georgia case that threatens to close the door to most of the challenges that inmates can bring about allegedly unconstitutional methods of execution. The court, which has already made such challenges exceeding difficult, is poised to use a seemingly technical ruling to so narrow the reach of the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment as to render it meaningless.
Laredo Morning Times

Supreme Court says official's First Amendment rights not violated by censure

WASHINGTON - The proper response for elected officials censured by their colleagues for their public criticism is not to sue but to keep criticizing, the Supreme Court decided Thursday. The court unanimously threw out a lawsuit by a member of a community college board in Texas who said the formal...
