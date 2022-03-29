ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation tops Americans' economic concerns: Gallup

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
 1 day ago
Inflation, which is at its highest point in 40 years, topped the list of economic concerns among Americans in a new poll.

The Gallup survey released Tuesday found that 17 percent of respondents listed inflation as their top economic issue, rising from 8 percent in January and 10 percent last month.

Almost 6 in 10 respondents — 59 percent — said they now worry about the cost of living a “great deal.”

Gallup noted concerns about inflation are at their highest point since 1985.

Wider divisions on the issue were seen among political groups than other demographics, according to the survey giant.

For example, the poll found 63 percent of those making less than $40,000 are worried a great deal about inflation while 58 percent of those making more than $100,000 feel the same way.

However, 79 percent of Republicans worry about inflation compared to only 35 percent of Democrats. Independents side closer with Republicans, with 63 percent worried about inflation.

The economy in general was the second-most important economic issue facing the country in the new poll, with 11 percent selecting it and 58 percent worrying about it a “great deal.”

Among non-economic issues, the government and poor leadership was the top issue for survey respondents, at 22 percent, while the Russia-Ukraine conflict trailed at 9 percent.

The survey was conducted March 1-18 with 1,017 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

