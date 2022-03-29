Two 19-Year-Olds Dead From Gunfire in Canton

CLEVELAND — “She should never see the day of light ever again. Ever. Somebody can do that to their own child?”. Those were the words of Gregory Holland who spoke out in court as the mother of his child -- Menokka Karr Nealy -- faced a judge during an arraignment hearing in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Thursday morning. She's facing multiple charges connected to the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter last month.

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO