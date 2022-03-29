ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Two 19-Year-Olds Dead From Gunfire in Canton

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fifth and sixth homicide victims of 2022 in...

www.whbc.com

WKYC

'She should never see the day of light ever again': Bedford Heights mom in court to face charges in 5-year-old daughter's stabbing death

CLEVELAND — “She should never see the day of light ever again. Ever. Somebody can do that to their own child?”. Those were the words of Gregory Holland who spoke out in court as the mother of his child -- Menokka Karr Nealy -- faced a judge during an arraignment hearing in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Thursday morning. She's facing multiple charges connected to the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter last month.
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Child escapes from Ohio abduction, assault suspect

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster police are searching for a suspect involved in a child abduction and assault incident on Thursday. The female child — who is not missing and was able to escape from the suspect — was reportedly taken and assaulted by an unknown male on the intersection of W. Wheeling Street and […]
LANCASTER, OH

