Politics

How Putin Conquered Russia's Oligarchy

By Greg Rosalsky
 1 day ago
Note: This is Part Two of a two-part Planet Money newsletter series on the Russian oligarchs. You can read Part One here and subscribe to the newsletter here. In the summer of 2000, 21 of the richest men in Russia exited their bulletproof limousines and entered the Kremlin for a historic...

