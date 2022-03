They have a plan. We are less than a week away from WrestleMania 38 and that means it is time to get ready for the biggest WWE match of the year. This time around that is going to be a championship unification match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. That means there is going to be one World Champion, but it is going to be something a little different than we have seen before.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO