Environment

Sunny & Warm Today – Mark

KXLY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA great day expected with sunshine and warm conditions. A weak and dry cold front...

www.kxly.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WGAL

Near Record Cold Monday

Yet another cold, cloud-filled, blustery day across the Susquehanna Valley with periods of flurries, graupel, and sprinkles. This is all thanks to a powerful upper-level disturbance crossing over the region with a big bend (trough) in the jet stream. Strong high pressure building over the High Plains & Great Lakes regions will continue to send cold, Canadian air into the region through the next couple of days.
KAAL-TV

Rain and snow chances Tuesday and Wednesday

The two days where the weather could impact plans the most are Tuesday and Wednesday. By the time everything wraps up, we will be looking at between 1" and 1.5" of rain between the two days. Most of this is expected to fall between Tuesday morning and very early Wednesday before we transition to snow and mix conditions. A light coating of snow is expected too, with this occurring between Wednesday morning and very early Thursday morning as the system is finishing through our area. Depending on thought of road impacts, Wednesday could become an Alert Day during the morning due to the snow and also the mix later on that will cause slippery conditions.
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
KXLY

A Warm Start for the Week – Mark

Warm and cloudy today with an afternoon shower or T-showers possible. Sunny Tuesday with another front on Wednesday. Cooler and breezy then we rebuild high pressure and warm into next weekend.
Fox 59

Sunny start to spring; warming up through Monday

We officially start spring at 11:33 AM and the weather today will feel more spring-like! The system that brought gray skies and light rain on Saturday has moved to the northeast. High pressure is now building into the Ohio Valley, which will bring us full sunshine to wrap-up the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
UpNorthLive.com

Snow showers in the morning, sun may break through clouds

Snow showers this morning. Lake effect snow, so not everyone gets these showers. We'll see the pattern break down thru the morning. Some sun will come thru the clouds. Wind from the northwest will be 5-15 mph. Highs from 20 to 24 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 24 to 32 degrees in the northern Lower.
WLFI.com

A wonderful sunny and warm day ahead with a soggy end to the workweek

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! There are some areas of light patchy fog but will begin lift as soon as the sun comes up. Overall, it's going to be absolutely fantastic outside today! High temperatures are going to soar up into the lower 70s today with mostly sunny and clear skies. Maybe a few puffy cumulus clouds building in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south 5-10 mph.
