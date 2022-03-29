ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadview Heights, OH

Speed, weed and guns; just another I-77 traffic stop: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
 1 day ago
On March 8, police observed a speeding white Volkswagen Atlas traveling north on I-77. The SUV was clocked at 91 mph. While talking to the driver, the woman said “whatever” under her breath after being told about the speeding. The officer smelled marijuana. When asked about the...

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

