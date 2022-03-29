Ukraine, Russia hold first face-to-face talks in two weeks

© AP.

Representatives from Ukraine and Russia held their first face-to-face talks in two weeks on Tuesday concerning the conflict between both countries, possibly signaling progress toward ending the war.

Negotiators from both sides met in Istanbul, Turkey, to discuss a possible cease-fire as well as Ukraine security guarantees, according to The Associated Press.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reportedly told attendees that they had a “historic responsibility” to bring an end to the fighting.

“We believe that there will be no losers in a just peace," he said, according to the AP. "Prolonging the conflict is not in anyone’s interest.”

Delegations from each country were seated on opposite sides of a long table during the talks, the news service noted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba shared what he hoped to gain from the talks, saying, "We are not trading people, land or sovereignty," Reuters reported.

"The minimum program will be humanitarian questions, and the maximum program is reaching an agreement on a cease-fire," he reportedly added in an address on national television.

Russia and Ukraine previously held talks in Belarus and via video, but failed to make substantial progress, the AP noted.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine more than a month ago in what Moscow is calling a "special operation" to "denazify" Ukraine.