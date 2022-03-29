ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine, Russia hold first face-to-face talks in two weeks

By Cameron Jenkins
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Whra_0esuKC9D00
© AP.

Representatives from Ukraine and Russia held their first face-to-face talks in two weeks on Tuesday concerning the conflict between both countries, possibly signaling progress toward ending the war.

Negotiators from both sides met in Istanbul, Turkey, to discuss a possible cease-fire as well as Ukraine security guarantees, according to The Associated Press.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reportedly told attendees that they had a “historic responsibility” to bring an end to the fighting.

“We believe that there will be no losers in a just peace," he said, according to the AP. "Prolonging the conflict is not in anyone’s interest.”

Delegations from each country were seated on opposite sides of a long table during the talks, the news service noted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba shared what he hoped to gain from the talks, saying, "We are not trading people, land or sovereignty," Reuters reported.

"The minimum program will be humanitarian questions, and the maximum program is reaching an agreement on a cease-fire," he reportedly added in an address on national television.

Russia and Ukraine previously held talks in Belarus and via video, but failed to make substantial progress, the AP noted.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine more than a month ago in what Moscow is calling a "special operation" to "denazify" Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Ukrainian aide: Russia no longer asking for surrender

A senior aide to Ukraine’s president says that Russia has softened its stance in the talks over a possible settlement. Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy chief of staff to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Tuesday that the talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives have become “more constructive” and Russia has changed tone and stopped airing demands for Ukraine to surrender — something Russia had insisted upon during earlier stages of talks.
POLITICS
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Istanbul#Belarus#The Associated Press#Turkish#Ap#Ukrainian#Reuters#Russian
Reuters

Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
Vox

The dangerous new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine, explained

Russia’s war in Ukraine has stretched on for more than two weeks, a relentless bombardment of the country’s cities and towns that has led to more than 500 civilian deaths, destroyed civilian infrastructure, and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine, creating a new humanitarian crisis in Europe.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Boston Herald

Live updates: Israel and Putin have another call on Ukraine

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says that President Vladimir Putin has had another call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to talk about Ukraine. Bennett told Putin about his contacts with other heads of states, and Putin shared his assessments of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives via video calls, the Kremlin said in a statement.
POLITICS
WNEP-TV 16

Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

KYIV CITY, Ukraine — Today's Why Guy question from Nick Jarrell, who asks "maybe I missed it, I miss a lot, but I still don't know why Putin invaded Ukraine." Nick, it's complicated of course, that much is true. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never acknowledged Ukraine as a separate country after it split from the then Soviet Union in 1991.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

522K+
Followers
63K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy