Monmouth County, NJ

Summer camps are filling up across New Jersey. Here what it will cost this year.

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Summer camps are filling up across New Jersey, and time is running out to register.

Prices at the YMCA camps in Monmouth County are up slightly to cover the cost of living and wage hikes.

YMCA Camp Zehnder in Wall Township remained open during both pandemic summers. But like many other small businesses, the director says it is in need of summer employees.

Camp was the normal all through this mass of COVID,” says Tricia Kline. Camp was the normal. We were here, we were open, we were safe. The kids were able to make new friends, try new things and have a great normal summer.”

The camp is looking for lifeguards, counselors, and outside activities directors. The more employees who sign up the more kids the camps will be able to host.

