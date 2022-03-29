ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens pawn shop owner beaten so badly, cops thought he was shot

By Emily Crane
New York Post
 1 day ago

The owner of a Queens pawn shop who was repeatedly struck in the head with a metal rod was beaten so savagely that police initially thought he had been shot, cops told The Post Tuesday.

The 60-year-old victim remains in critical condition in the wake of Monday’s gruesome attack at the Global Pawn Shop in Jamaica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sFCV_0esuK3Hv00 The beating unfolded at about 1 p.m. Monday in Jamaica.J. Messerschmidt/NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBgwd_0esuK3Hv00 The attacker fled westbound on Jamaica Avenue after the attack.NYPD

The savage beating unfolded at about 1 p.m. when the unidentified suspect walked into the store and unleashed on the owner — striking him multiple times in the head with the rod, police said.

When officers came across the bloodied scene, they initially believed the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZ2Rm_0esuK3Hv00 The attack happened at the Global Pawn Shop in Queens.J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

It wasn’t until the store owner was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center that doctors revealed he was suffering from blunt force trauma, police said.

The motive behind the vicious attack is still unclear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1NbD_0esuK3Hv00
Police are still on the hunt for the perp.J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Cops have since released a surveillance image showing the suspect close to the pawn shop.

The perp fled westbound on Jamaica Avenue after the attack, police said.

He was last seen wearing a green Adidas baseball hat, a black face mask, a dark blue jacket with a hood, a black backpack, dark green pants and black shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xopJi_0esuK3Hv00
The motive behind the attack is still unclear.J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

The suspect is described as roughly 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with a medium build and medium complexion.

Comments / 2

