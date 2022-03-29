Queens pawn shop owner beaten so badly, cops thought he was shot

The owner of a Queens pawn shop who was repeatedly struck in the head with a metal rod was beaten so savagely that police initially thought he had been shot, cops told The Post Tuesday.

The 60-year-old victim remains in critical condition in the wake of Monday’s gruesome attack at the Global Pawn Shop in Jamaica.

The beating unfolded at about 1 p.m. Monday in Jamaica.J. Messerschmidt/NY PostThe attacker fled westbound on Jamaica Avenue after the attack.NYPD

The savage beating unfolded at about 1 p.m. when the unidentified suspect walked into the store and unleashed on the owner — striking him multiple times in the head with the rod, police said.

When officers came across the bloodied scene, they initially believed the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The attack happened at the Global Pawn Shop in Queens.J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

It wasn’t until the store owner was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center that doctors revealed he was suffering from blunt force trauma, police said.

The motive behind the vicious attack is still unclear.

Police are still on the hunt for the perp.J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Cops have since released a surveillance image showing the suspect close to the pawn shop.

The perp fled westbound on Jamaica Avenue after the attack, police said.

He was last seen wearing a green Adidas baseball hat, a black face mask, a dark blue jacket with a hood, a black backpack, dark green pants and black shoes.

J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

The suspect is described as roughly 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with a medium build and medium complexion.