You could make an argument that the true stars of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament are not the players or the coaches, but rather, the cheerleaders. Heading into the Final Four, we’ve had two viral cheerleader moments so far. In the first round, an Indiana cheerleader saved the day, retrieving a stuck basketball from the hoop. In the Elite Eight, an Arkansas cheerleader did the same.

