ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Should Investors Snap Up Homes in the States People Are Moving to Most?

By Laura Agadoni
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Investing in real estate is hot right now. Everyone wants to buy a house, and there isn't enough supply, which makes for favorable conditions -- if you can make a deal happen now -- to either flip homes or to buy and hold.

While keeping abreast of general trends like this is important for any real estate investor, remember that in real estate, location rules. Knowing where to buy property can often make the difference in whether you make money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRyuB_0esuJzzf00

Image source: Getty Images.

Studying migration trends can be eye-opening

Buying real estate where people are moving to benefits both house flippers and landlords in two ways:

  • All these new residents are looking to buy or rent, and you can provide that product.
  • People usually move to states that have good economic prospects and that offer a high quality of life, and those are the types of places that usually make the best investments.

Net migration trends

Net migration trends are a good starting point when choosing a locale in which to invest . Fannie Mae's Economic and Housing Outlook shows the 2021 one-way migration trends, as reported by U-Haul. The No. 1 state people moved to in 2021, according to U-Haul, was Texas. The state people moved out of the most was California (something my family reluctantly did as well many years ago when we chose to move to Georgia).

Here is the list. (No. 1 is the state with the highest net migration gain, and No. 48 is the largest net migration loss. Note that Alaska and Hawaii are not listed here.)

  1. Texas
  2. Florida
  3. Tennessee
  4. South Carolina
  5. Arizona
  6. Indiana
  7. Colorado
  8. Maine
  9. Idaho
  10. New Mexico
  11. South Dakota
  12. Vermont
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Oregon
  15. Washington
  16. Minnesota
  17. Connecticut
  18. North Carolina
  19. Nebraska
  20. Wyoming
  21. Montana
  22. Georgia
  23. Ohio
  24. New Hampshire
  25. West Virginia
  26. Iowa
  27. Utah
  28. Nevada
  29. Delaware
  30. Virginia
  31. Rhode Island
  32. North Dakota
  33. Maryland
  34. New Jersey
  35. Mississippi
  36. Kentucky
  37. Missouri
  38. Kansas
  39. Arkansas
  40. Michigan
  41. Louisiana
  42. Oklahoma
  43. New York
  44. Alabama
  45. Massachusetts
  46. Pennsylvania
  47. Illinois
  48. California

Hot cities

Let's now do a deeper dive by considering other factors that might make a state attractive for real estate investors. Zillow predicts the following cities will see the most appreciation in 2022 based on generational demographics, migratory patterns, and income/job growth.

  1. Tampa, Florida
  2. Jacksonville, Florida
  3. Raleigh, North Carolina
  4. San Antonio, Texas
  5. Charlotte, North Carolina
  6. Nashville, Tennessee
  7. Atlanta
  8. Phoenix
  9. Orlando, Florida
  10. Austin, Texas

When you take those cities and plug them into the states that saw net migration gains, here's what you have:

  • No. 1 net migration gain state, Texas, has two hot cities (San Antonio and Austin).
  • No. 2 net migration gain state, Florida, has three hot cities (Tampa, Jacksonville, and Orlando).
  • No. 3 net migration gain state, Tennessee, has one hot city (Nashville).
  • No. 5 net migration gain state, Arizona, has one hot city (Phoenix).
  • No. 18 net migration gain state, North Carolina, has two hot cities (Raleigh and Charlotte).
  • No. 22 net migration gain state, Georgia, has one hot city (Atlanta).

If you happen to live in or near any of these hot investing areas, you might want to seriously think about investing there now . If you live in an area people are leaving, you can still invest in the hot spots. If you'll be investing from afar, it's best to visit the area to get a feel for it, and you'll also probably need to use a property manager.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

172K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Follow The Motley Fool and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. While several conditions have contributed to the rise, none is more obvious than historically low mortgage rates. Recently, as interest […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images#Fannie Mae#U Haul
9NEWS

Remains of first Colorado person to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Walmart
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hot 104.7

Who Wants This South Dakota Home With…19 Bathrooms?!

If you're looking to move out of the city and into a country setting, there is this great home that is just an hour south of Sioux Falls. This house has everything. A ton of land for families to enjoy, a barn area for your farm friends, a good-size kitchen, and...19 bathrooms! Not to mention the additional 18 bedrooms. This is definitely a house for a huge family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
Greyson F

Legendary Restaurant Closes After 32 Years

The popular restaurant is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. It’s the end of an era here in metro Phoenix. A legendary restaurant, which called the city home for more than three decades, has closed its doors for good. And while there are now similar options opening up throughout the Valley, longtime patrons will need to look elsewhere to enjoy wings, beers, and bright orange hot pants.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
172K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy