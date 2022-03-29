Should Investors Snap Up Homes in the States People Are Moving to Most?

Investing in real estate is hot right now. Everyone wants to buy a house, and there isn't enough supply, which makes for favorable conditions -- if you can make a deal happen now -- to either flip homes or to buy and hold.

While keeping abreast of general trends like this is important for any real estate investor, remember that in real estate, location rules. Knowing where to buy property can often make the difference in whether you make money.

Studying migration trends can be eye-opening

Buying real estate where people are moving to benefits both house flippers and landlords in two ways:

All these new residents are looking to buy or rent, and you can provide that product.

People usually move to states that have good economic prospects and that offer a high quality of life, and those are the types of places that usually make the best investments.

Net migration trends

Net migration trends are a good starting point when choosing a locale in which to invest . Fannie Mae's Economic and Housing Outlook shows the 2021 one-way migration trends, as reported by U-Haul. The No. 1 state people moved to in 2021, according to U-Haul, was Texas. The state people moved out of the most was California (something my family reluctantly did as well many years ago when we chose to move to Georgia).

Here is the list. (No. 1 is the state with the highest net migration gain, and No. 48 is the largest net migration loss. Note that Alaska and Hawaii are not listed here.)

Texas Florida Tennessee South Carolina Arizona Indiana Colorado Maine Idaho New Mexico South Dakota Vermont Wisconsin Oregon Washington Minnesota Connecticut North Carolina Nebraska Wyoming Montana Georgia Ohio New Hampshire West Virginia Iowa Utah Nevada Delaware Virginia Rhode Island North Dakota Maryland New Jersey Mississippi Kentucky Missouri Kansas Arkansas Michigan Louisiana Oklahoma New York Alabama Massachusetts Pennsylvania Illinois California

Hot cities

Let's now do a deeper dive by considering other factors that might make a state attractive for real estate investors. Zillow predicts the following cities will see the most appreciation in 2022 based on generational demographics, migratory patterns, and income/job growth.

Tampa, Florida Jacksonville, Florida Raleigh, North Carolina San Antonio, Texas Charlotte, North Carolina Nashville, Tennessee Atlanta Phoenix Orlando, Florida Austin, Texas

When you take those cities and plug them into the states that saw net migration gains, here's what you have:

No. 1 net migration gain state, Texas, has two hot cities (San Antonio and Austin).

No. 2 net migration gain state, Florida, has three hot cities (Tampa, Jacksonville, and Orlando).

No. 3 net migration gain state, Tennessee, has one hot city (Nashville).

No. 5 net migration gain state, Arizona, has one hot city (Phoenix).

No. 18 net migration gain state, North Carolina, has two hot cities (Raleigh and Charlotte).

No. 22 net migration gain state, Georgia, has one hot city (Atlanta).

If you happen to live in or near any of these hot investing areas, you might want to seriously think about investing there now . If you live in an area people are leaving, you can still invest in the hot spots. If you'll be investing from afar, it's best to visit the area to get a feel for it, and you'll also probably need to use a property manager.

