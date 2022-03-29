Stone: Early spring brings out good, bad and ugly

This time of the year, gardeners long to get outdoors. Sometimes, it’s a T-shirt kind of day, but don’t get too excited — the next may involve a hat, scarf and even gloves. It is Ohio, and it is still March!

Recently, I was able to take a walk and saw what I will describe as some good, some bad, and some ugliness.

Let’s begin with the best.

Some true signs of spring include those early spring blooms that brighten our days.

One of the shortest of my early spring favorites is Iris reticulata , also called dwarf iris. Bulbs are typically planted in the fall, and establish themselves as the reoccurring wonders known as perennials. These fragrant flowers come in shades of purple and blue, often accompanied with a touch of yellow. The foliage is grasslike and the plants top out at about 4 inches. Once established they bloom over a two- to three-week period and can withstand some snow if Mother Nature plays a dirty trick on us gardeners.

Hellebores x hybridus , Lenten rose, is another preferred perennial in the early spring for me. This group hybridizes readily in the garden, coming in a variety of colors alongside its evergreen foliage. While it seems as though it blooms for long periods of time, sometimes months, it is actually its sepals that extend the seasonal show.

What is a sepal, you may ask? A sepal is a modified leaf that encases the developing flower.

Whatever its name, it certainly extends this perennial’s seasonal interest.

Let’s end with a woody shrub or small tree. The tiny yellow flowers of Cornus mas , or Corneliancherry dogwood, are small in stature but eye-catching en masse. The yellow flowers will fade, but if pollinated, the fruit will go from yellow to red. This slow grower can reach heights of 15 to 25 feet tall, and 10 to 15 feet wide. It is sometimes planted en masse or as a hedge.

Now let’s move onto the bad.

Some of our winter annuals that germinated last fall and grew vegetatively (aka leaves) last year are now flowering. Two of those plants, that some may call a weed, include Stellaria media , also called chickweed, and Cardamine hirsuta , commonly called hairy bittercress.

While these plants are miniature in size and appear delicate to the casual observer, don’t be tricked. If allowed to flower and set seed, you will be facing an army of invaders in the years to come. Management prior to or just after flowering, but before seeds are set, will help reduce germination next fall.

Winter annuals like it cold, and as their name implies, they aren’t around during the late spring, summer and early fall when temperatures are warmer.

And I am going to make a quick mention some unwanted ugliness in an herbaceous biennial whose rosette of ferny-type foliage has people talking, and rightly so. The plant is Conium maculatum , or poison hemlock.

As its name suggests, it is poisonous if ingested. It is not true that this plant causes burns or blisters if touched, as you may have heard, but this can happen if you come in contact with Pastinaca sativa, or wild parsnip, another plant that can sometimes grow in the same area.

Because poison hemlock has been increasing in its presence across Ohio and specifically in our area, next week’s column will be dedicated to this ugly, unwanted and toxic plant. I plan to further describe its characteristics, share images, discuss reporting and management.

While thankfully not every gardener may cross paths with this poisonous plant, I hope to arm readers with everything you need to know and encourage you to share this knowledge with others. We have to spread the word.

I hope this week’s column has us all wanting to see the good, managing the bad and eliminating the ugly. Until next week.

Amy Stone is an agriculture and natural resources educator with the Ohio State Extension – Lucas County. She writes weekly on gardening, and welcomes questions and comments at stone.91@osu.edu.